PHOTO: Careful lady, be careful!

A supporter of the People's National Party presidential aspirant Peter Bunting, caught up in the excitement during Friday's nomination, is apparently unaware of the danger as she stands while travelling on a motorcycle to the nomination centre at the party's headquarters on Old Hope Road in Kingston.

