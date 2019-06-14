Caregivers benefit from mental health support
SCORES of caregivers across the island have benefited from support to better enable them to carry out their work.
The caregivers, who primarily look after sick, elderly or disabled family members, were exposed to best practices and mental health resources at the University of Technology (UTech) Inaugural Caregivers Symposium held from June 11 to 12 at the institution's campus in St Andrew.
The two-day event, held under the theme 'Supporting Your Own Mental Health as a Caregiver', provided a forum for development of a network of resources that can strengthen the support system for caregivers.
It also explored issues in caregiving that affect the mental health of caregivers and ways that these can be addressed to maintain mental wellness.
The symposium included presentations from a cadre of health care experts and specialists on a range of topics, including 'Policies and Trends in Mental Health: A Jamaica Perspective', 'Public Health and Mental Health Issues', and 'Therapeutic Management and Mental Health'.
Associate professor and coordinator of Graduate Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship at the College of Health Sciences, Andrea Pusey Murray, said the symposium is the first of many to be staged.
“Caregivers provide a mammoth task to individuals, families and communities who are in need at the most vulnerable times during the life cycle. Caregivers face numerous responsibilities and multifaceted demands of their time, energy and efforts. As a result, caregiving can take a significant physical and psychological toll...It is important to build a support system and seek help so you can take care of yourself as well,” she said.
Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization representative, Dr Bernadette Theodore-Gandi, in her address, congratulated the College of Health Sciences for its leadership in seeking to provide support to this group of persons.
She said that recommendations coming out of the event should go towards strengthening health systems “making them better equipped to respond to populations of patients most likely to enter into home care as well as the persons who care for them”.
“I encourage you to build on the existing work and rich experiences of all stakeholders, taking into strong account the studies and voices of caregivers themselves,” she added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy