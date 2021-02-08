Carib Cement donates school supplies to 44 students

Carib Cement Company Ltd has donated vouchers, valued at $5.1 million, for the provision of technology and general school supplies to 44 students.

The beneficiaries are drawn from communities in proximity to the company's plant and quarries in east Kingston, Bull Bay, and Clarendon.

Some of the students will receive vouchers for laptop computers and Wi-Fi Internet connectivity devices, along with data credit for six months, while others will be able to access general school supplies.

All vouchers are redeemable at select bookstores and computer outlets.

Additionally, 10 laptops will be donated to teachers to assist with the delivery of online instruction.

The symbolic handover of the provisions took place at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in Kingston last Friday.

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams commended the company for its philanthropic efforts and encouraged the students to utilise the gifts wisely.

Carib Cement General Manager Yago Castro said the gesture forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

Noting that the company invested approximately $10 million in support to the sector during 2020, Castro said it also donated health and safety items, valued $2.3 million, to schools.

These include sinks for hand wash stations, hand sanitisers and soap, thermometers and automatic hand sanitiser dispensers.

Additionally, Castro said $2.5 million was allocated to purchase uniforms for several schools.

The company also donated $1 million to The MultiCare YUTE Foundation and $250,000 to expand the delivery of an online math learning programme developed by Rockfort Youth Development Council.