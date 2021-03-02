Caribbean Airlines Cargo, exporTT collaborate to bolster exports
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad — Caribbean Airlines Cargo has partnered with exporTT to better connect Trinidad and Tobago businesses to regional and international markets.
A strategic alignment has been formed, operating on the understanding that both organisations share similar goals and service many of the same clients. The areas of focus for the partnership will be information sharing, incentives and joint export promotions.
Through this alliance, first-time exporters from Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from discounts of five to 10 per cent off freight to and from destinations served directly by Caribbean Airlines Cargo. Additionally, discounts of five per cent off freight will be offered to all exporters on the shipment of samples to these destinations.
According to Caribbean Airline's head of corporate communications, Dionne Ligoure, “The development of the export sector will boost Trinidad and Tobago's recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic-related economic challenges. We look forward to building resilient linkages with exporTT in support of local exporters, with the promise of seeing our economy return to prosperity. Caribbean Airlines Cargo said it offers some of the most competitive rates to both exporters and importers.”
Acting general manager for exporTT Dhanraj Harrypersad added: “We are happy to partner with Caribbean Airlines Cargo in supporting our clients to explore key markets in the Caribbean and North America, where there are high concentrations of Caribbean Diaspora. This service enables new and existing exporters to get their samples out to potential partners as well as make their first shipment.” As the sole national export facilitation organisation of Trinidad and Tobago, exporTT says it seeks to diversify the export sector through the growth of non-energy, manufacturing and services exports.
Caribbean Airlines Cargo facilitates the movement of general, perishable and other types of cargo throughout the Caribbean and major cities around the globe. The airline currently transports cargo on its flights to destinations including Miami, Toronto, New York, Jamaica, Guyana and Barbados.
