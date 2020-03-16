Caribbean Airlines not charging for flight changes caused by COVID-19

Regional carrier Caribbean Airlines says its passengers who are affected by COVID-19 can now rebook without attracting change fees, joining most airliners facing turbulence from the raging pandemic.

“Where travel plans are impacted by the virus, you can now rebook without attracting change fees subject to some conditions. This allows you to book with confidence, knowing unexpected changes in your journey plans due to COVID-19 won't cost you money,” the airline told customers over the weekend.

“Taking care of our customers is what we as an airline do every day – nothing is more important to us, whether that's security, safety or your comfort as our passenger. The link below provides the latest about what we're doing to make travel with us as safe as possible for passengers and employees while there is the threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

• We monitor all the latest guidance from organisations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation, as well as Government agencies, of the destinations in our network.

• We've placed special safety kits on board all aircraft.

• We monitor air quality in aircraft cabins. Our fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97 percent of particles.

• Our crews are trained on the latest international guidelines and how to deal with any suspected cases of COVID-19.

• Disinfectants used on our planes are approved as effective against COVID-19 and we have expanded cleaning protocols to focus extra attention on frequent touch points such as handles, seatbelt buckles, tray tables, and armrests.

• To get the latest flight status information and on any disruptions to travel, there is our Mobile App and our Flight Notifications service.

“We know people are taking this threat seriously and have understandable concerns. We take it seriously too, which is why we are working so hard to minimise the risks and maximise your comfort, safety and pleasure when flying with us,” Caribbean Airlines said.