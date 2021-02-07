Caribbean Optimists launch youth entrepreneurs initiative

Jamaicans who are members of Optimist International Caribbean District celebrated Optimist's Day on Thursday, February 4, marked by the official launch of their latest initiative, 'Igniting the Entrepreneurial Mindset'.

According to Regional Governor Dr Winsome Halliman, this year's celebration is especially significant, as it wasn't only marked by the usual charitable events, but featured the launch of the Caribbean District's flagship programme which is aimed at assisting youths to start their own businesses.

It comes as the region seeks to escape the economic stranglehold of the devastating novel coronavirus pandemic and pump fresh energy into regional business sectors, by providing a programme of invaluable support for youth with a business vision.

“What a great way to demonstrate our commitment to Optimism and to demonstrate our love for the youth, when we launch our flagship programme,” Dr Halliman said as she kicked off the programme officially titled “Youth Entrepreneurship: Igniting the Entrepreneurial Mindset”, at the Jamaica National's (JN) boardroom, Belmont Road.

“Our youth are challenged in this kind of environment. We see them taking to a life of crime. But we, as Opimists who believe in the power of optimism, can do the work to make sure that we bring them to the realisation of their dreams,” she stated.

“And one those dreams that we decide to work on, with their entrepreneurial spirit, is the creativity that abounds in our youth and just needs to be harnessed,” she pointed out, as she explained that the project will involve Under-23 year olds, who will be able to participate by applying through one of the local Optimists International clubs.

The clubs will pitch their business ideas, initially in the local market, before moving on to zonal competition involving the entire Caribbean District of Optimists International clubs.

“They will benefit from quite a lot,” she explained. “In fact, they will benefit from seed capital for the first, second and third place winners, along with workshops, mentorship programmes and special concessions from JN Small business loans and introducing them to the entrepreneurial world,” she added.

Jamaica National Small Business Loans and financial consultant Mark Croskery was supportive of the idea.

Croskery, who head's Croskery Capital Ltd which was formed in October 2019, as a financial consulting firm, and who is also a trusted advisor to several businesses and individuals, said that he was proud to be a part of the partnership to assist the young people in sharing their dreams.

“Let us save some of our young people, who currently are suffering from not just depression, not just loss of hope, but with so many turning to crime and violence we will be able to save some,” he noted.

JN's Marketing Manager Richard Johnson said that the financial institution was proud to be able to provide seed capital for the entrants, and hopes that their ideas are able to bear fruit in the entrepreneurial market in the future.

Optimist International aims at being recognised worldwide as the premier volunteer organisation that values children, and helps them develop to their full potential.

The Caribbean body is made up of five islands — Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, Cayman Islands, and Jamaica — and is known as the Caribbean District. The region has 79 clubs, of which 60 are located in Jamaica.

