Caribbean Passion gives 'helping ham' to residents of city shelters

Residents of three Corporate Area shelters should be enjoying a better Christmas today after Caribbean Passion provided them with food and gift items to make their day merry.

The Marie Atkins Night Shelter, the Church Street Temporary Shelter and the Open Arms Development Centre, which provide refuge for the homeless, were the ones selected this year for help from Caribbean Pride.

Each shelter received three Caribbean Passion hams, aprons and caps for their chefs, as well as 200 handwritten notes from staff members of the company to be distributed to residents and staff of the facilities.

“They're our responsibility, so we have to take care of them, and this year is no different,” said Hotiyana Brown of the Marie Atkins Night Shelter, as she expressed her gratitude for the assistance provided.

Carlene Lee, poor relief officer of that same shelter, explained that while they feed up to 150 people daily, on Christmas Day, they welcome up to 350 people, who they treat to a traditional delectable feast.

“We just want to let you know that we recognise the work that you do and continue to do despite the challenges, and this is just our way of saying thank you.” said brand manager of Caribbean Passion Joel Lodenquai.

“Given the negative impact that the pandemic has had on us all this year, it's important that we play our part in reviving the festive spirit to this season by giving back,” added Lodenquai.

In the meantime, Yvonne Grant, co-founder of the 14-year-old Open Arms Development Centre, beamed with excitement as she told the Caribbean Passion team of the institution's work and how they have remained positive in the face of adversities,

“It's not easy but we still have a lot to give thanks for, we'll make it as nice as possible despite the circumstances,” said Grant.

The Caribbean Passion team and staff of the centre recently shared warm moments of laughter as the facility's chef paused his cooking to pose in his new apron and hat, and as a senior resident read his specially written Christmas note from one of the company's employees.

According to Lodenquai, Caribbean Passion is committed to the spreading of Christmas cheer by extending kindness and lending a “helping ham” to people in need.