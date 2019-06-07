Caribbean urged to support locally operated tourism businesses
Caribbean stakeholders have been encouraged to show their support for locally operated tourism businesses that have contributed significantly to the growth of their economies.
The appeal was made by Jamaica's tourism minister Ed Bartlett at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery in the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
“The global tourism sector now faces an unprecedented degree of uncertainty and volatility that policy-makers must respond to in an aggressive, consistent manner. We have to protect our tourism market, particularly our indigenous stakeholders, who have helped to bring the world to our shores. A number of locally operated and owned service providers have added significant value to the Caribbean economy,” Bartlett noted at the event which had, among its participants, former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary.
Bartlett stated further: “One company in particular, Sandals Resorts International, has helped to put the Caribbean on the map and therefore it is our responsibility as a region to recognise what these indigenous brands, including strong brands like Sandals, has done to build our economies. We should stand behind them and enable a greater appreciation of their significant and continued value and sustainability.”.
The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery brings together leaders from across sectors to develop new, specific, and measurable plans that advance recovery and promote long-term resiliency across the region.
This week's meeting outlined innovative programmes in the tourism sector and sustainable practices that are inclusive of small and medium enterprises and which are conducive of economic growth.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy