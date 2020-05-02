Caricom calls for transparent recount process as team arrives in Guyana
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A three-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) team expected to observe the recounting of ballots in the disputed March 2 regional and general election arrived here yesterday, with Caricom Chairman Mia Mottley urging “all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process”.
The team, headed by Cynthia Barrow-Giles, senior lecturer in the Department of Government at The University of the West Indies, includes the commissioner of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission John Jarvis and the deputy supervisor of elections of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Sylvester King.
Mottley said that the three members were part of the high-level Caricom team that had travelled to Guyana in March to participate in a scheduled recount of the ballots which had to be stopped. She said the other members were unavailable for this mission.
“The community calls on all concerned to ensure a credible and transparent recount process, in order to provide legitimacy to any government which would be sworn in as a result. This process must be completed without further delay,” said Mottley, who is also the prime minister of Barbados.
She thanked Canada “for the generous support it has provided to Caricom for this initiative”.
On Thursday, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said the Caricom team would be taking on the role of scrutineer and will serve as a “third party” during the recount process.
GECOM has not yet named the date for the recount, but said that 80 staff members who will be part of the recount process participated in a one-day training exercise at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where the recount will take place.
Both the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity, and the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic have claimed victory in the election that was observed by teams from the national, regional and international community.
GECOM has set a 25-day timeline for the recount process, and, earlier this week, Commissioner Vincent Alexander said the commission should be able to commence the recounting process two days after the arrival of the team.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy