Caricom conducting CSME sensitisation meetings in Jamaica
A delegation from the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat is here for a series of engagements with the various stakeholders including the private sector and the labour movement on the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).
The CSME allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour, and services across the 15-member regional grouping, and the week-long sensitisation programme is being held in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
A statement issued by the Guyana-based secretariat said the Caricom representatives will today participate in the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce's 2019 procurement seminar where Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke will address delegates on the Government's procurement initiative for medium small and micro enterprises.
It said that Gladys Young, officer in charge of the Caricom Secretariat's CSME Unit, will make a presentation on the 'Future of Regional Procurement'.
A workshop on 'Demystifying the CSME Regimes: Seizing the opportunities — addressing the challenges' will take place on Wednesday at the Mona campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI).
The Caricom delegation will also meet with officials from Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association; Media Association of Jamaica; and Press Association of Jamaica.
– CMC
