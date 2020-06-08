Caricom congratulates St Kitts-Nevis PM on election victory

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has sent congratulations to incumbent Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris on the resounding victory of his Team Unity coalition in general elections held on Friday.

“The overwhelming nature of the triumph at the polls indicates the scale of confidence that the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis have in the ability of the party to guide them to a secure and prosperous future,” said Caricom Chairman and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley.

She also congratulated the citizens of the federation on the smooth and peaceful conduct of the poll in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Friday's poll, the Team Unity coalition, led by Harris, recorded a decisive victory over Dr Denzil Douglas' St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party.

According to Harris, the electoral outcome is a clear indication that the policies and programmes introduced over the last five years had a positive impact the lives of all citizens and residents .