Caricom moves to advance juvenile justice reform
SANTO DOMINIGO, Dominican Republic (CMC) — The Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBSI) Technical Working Group on Crime Prevention has ended a meeting here committing to specific actions to advance its priorities related to juvenile justice reform, strengthening evidence for crime prevention, and community level youth violence prevention and reduction.
The CBSI is a cooperation/collaboration initiative between Caricom and the United States, which is being implemented by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (Caricom -IMPACS).
The initiative brought together Caricom member states and the Dominican Republic to reduce illicit trafficking through programmes which range from counter-narcotics to combating the flow of illegal small arms and light weapons; increasing public safety and security through programmes aimed at reducing crime and violence to improving border security; and promoting social justice through programmes designed to improve the justice sector, combat government corruption, and assist vulnerable populations at risk of recruitment into criminal organisations.
The meeting was held under the theme 'Youth, Women and Vulnerable Populations Driving Peace and Justice', and, according to a statement issued following the talks, a commitment was given to support criminal justice systems to use more restorative and rehabilitative approaches to juvenile justice.
“To this end, further refining justice country strategic plans; mobilising resources and implementing monitoring and evaluations mechanisms were identified as required actions to, among other outcomes, increase the use of alternative sentencing; rehabilitate and reintegrate programmes for juvenile offenders and improve policy-juvenile interactions.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy