Caricom wants to be part of efforts to combat COVID-19

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — The Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping has reiterated its desire to be a participant in the global response for a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has killed 910,000 people and infected 28.2 million others worldwide.

St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, who has lead responsibility for health within the quasi-Caricom Cabinet, made the call during the high-level meeting on upscaling the global response to the new coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The virtual global meeting was co-hosted by the president of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, and the director general of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus.

The objectives of the meeting were to align on the plan for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) as a key global solution to rapidly end the novel coronavirus crisis and restore health systems and global growth, as well as to concur on the economic rationale for fully financing the ACT-Accelerator, including through the use of stimulus funding.

It was also intended to mobilise political leadership and international support to fully operationalise the shared commitment to global equitable allocation.

The ACT-Accelerator is the proven exit strategy for the world. Four tools have been identified for successfully controlling COVID-19. These are vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics, and strengthening of health systems.

Harris told the meeting attended by representatives of 128 participating countries and organisations that Caricom wishes to be an active participant in the global response at the political, technical and economic levels, and welcomes its inclusion in the launch of the Council for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.