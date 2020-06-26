Carlo Redwood leaving Flow

CARLO Redwood, marketing director at communications and entertainment provider, Flow, is set to depart the organisation on June 30, the company announced in a press release yesterday.

During his eight-year tenure with the company, Redwood directed the marketing strategy which established Flow's refreshed brand presence and contributed to the significant expansion of its mobile subscriber base.

Commenting on Redwood's departure, Stephen Price, country manager, expressed appreciation for his contribution. “Thanks to Carlo, we have a solid brand presence that is built into the fabric of the Jamaica market. He has been at the forefront of some key executions that changed the landscape for us. I know that he will continue to make his indelible mark in the field of marketing and beyond,” Price said.

According to Flow, among Redwood's most notable achievements was the integration of sports and entertainment in a compelling marketing strategy. “This resonated with the hearts and minds of Jamaicans, reigniting national interest in Jamaica's local football and athletics events, as well as raising the level of our annual sponsorships of schoolboy football competition and the Boys' & Girls' Championships,” Price added.

It was under Redwood's sports-infused strategy that the “Flow Super Cup” was conceptualised, launched and thrilled sports fans. Under his leadership, the company was also able to successfully help regenerate the ability of sports to galvanise national interest and investment in the development of youth football in Jamaica.

Redwood expressed a sense of fulfilment with his journey at the company. “It was packed with career-defining milestones and filled with great memories. It was always about the end game. This permeated the spirit of our marketing strategy and execution. As a team we scored many goals,” he said.

“The achievements over these eight years would not have been possible without support. I would like to acknowledge the local and regional leadership of the business, the many external partners and stakeholder groups, and most importantly, the Jamaica marketing team for their tireless support,” he continued.

Prior to his role at Flow, Redwood was head of marketing for Pepsi-Cola Jamaica Bottling Ltd, and served in several other marketing roles in corporate Jamaica throughout his 25-year career.