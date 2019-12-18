Carlong celebrates teachers

A hundred teachers from all six education regions across the country enjoyed an afternoon of fine dining and entertainment in recognition of their unwavering work in the empowerment of the nation's children.

The occasion was Carlong Publishers' biennial Teachers' Appreciation Luncheon and Awards held in partnership with the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, recently.

Joining the celebration, under the theme 'Teachers are students' role models', were notable partners in education, including Owen Speid, president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA); Dr Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer; and Dr Winsome Gordon, director of JTC.

Speid reinforced the attributes of an excellent teacher and their significance in serving as a suitable role model for students. He encouraged the teachers to practise and display punctuality, humility, generosity and patience in the classroom in order to inculcate these traits in their students.

“We have to be the role models for our children…I mean every single child across Jamaica,” he said.

This was echoed by Dr Troupe who, in her speech to the teachers, recounted the importance of the endearing relationship she shared with a former teacher and the value of that teacher's opinions in her current professional life.

“She offered wise counsel. That's the power of a teacher…,” she remarked.

Both their comments, as well as the event theme, hinted at recently circulated videos on social media of teachers in classroom conflict.

One of the awardees, Tishana Lee, who teaches at Mannings Hill Primary, says teachers who believe in and love what they do while empowering children and fostering their skills will garner respect from their students.

“In my classroom, I allow them (students) to express themselves and allow them to grow. Create relationships with them, and provide them with the necessary tools. I realise that love is the most powerful tool that I have. Empower them (students) to be agents of change,” said Lee.

For her part, Dr Gordon of the JTC, referring to digital integration in classrooms, instructed teachers to champion the transformation of the classroom to meet the technological demands of this generation. She also recommended that teachers inform students of the adverse effects of social media.

“We must meet the digital natives and we must take them further into the digital age. We have to teach them the characteristics to cope and ethics as well. They have to know the risk…and social challenges,” she argued.

The Carlong Publishers Teachers' Appreciation Luncheon and Awards was conceptualised by Director Carl Carby during Teachers' Week in May 2010, in fulfilment of Carlong's slogan: 'Partners in the education process'.

This year's awardees, said Carlong, were deemed remarkable leaders and influencers both in their school and residential communities. The publishing house noted, too, that this year's crop included an increased number of young adults and male teachers.