Carreras offering paternity leave, more time off for moms

CARRERAS has announced the implementation of paternity leave in the organisation.

In fact, the company has also announced an increase in the time for maternity leave, moving the period from the standard 12 weeks to 16 weeks.

Speaking at the company's 2019 scholarship awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Tuesday night, Carreras Managing Director Marcus Steele disclosed that the paternity leave policy was implemented last month, after the board and management signed off on it in July.

In a release yesterday, Carreras said paternity leave is defined as a job-protected period of leave for employed men, with income support provided in most cases.

“Paternity leave is a short period of leave for the father to take immediately following the birth of a child to help care for the infant and assist the mother,” the release said.

The company's new paternity leave entitlement allows a father three weeks paternity leave per child.

The new paternity leave entitlement is very timely, the release said, and comes in the midst of a national debate regarding the introduction of a Paternity Leave Act to encourage shared parenting, support and mentoring.

The managing director told the awardees at on Tuesday that the new leave entitlements represent Carreras' commitment to the family and bringing parents more together in the early stages of the birth of their child.

He made the point that building the family will lead to building communities, and by extension nation-building, which is foremost in the company's corporate social responsibility programming.

At Tuesday's function, Carreras presented scholarship awards and cheques amounting to $11 million to 52 tertiary students, out of a total of 500 applicants.

The Carreras scholarship programme, according to the release, has been in existence since 1967. The objective is to increase access to tertiary education, increase academic achievement by reducing the concerns of families and students about how fees will be paid, and to help to retain high-ability citizens in Jamaica, Carreras said.