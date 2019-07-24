Case draws to a close
Prosecution and defence attorneys in the Uchence Wilson Gang trial will today start making closing arguments in the Home Circuit Court as the lengthy trial nears its end.
The defence closed its case yesterday for all 18 accused, including reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson, his girlfriend Shantol Gordon, and Corporal Lloyd Knight.
Accused Lanworth “Zeeks” Geohagen and Ricardo Serju were the last two accused who had their cases presented yesterday.
Geohagen, a 38-year-old taxi operator, gave an unsworn statement from the dock in which he told the court that he was never a part of the gang and was never involved in any gang activities.
“I am of good character. I don't know of myself being a part of a criminal organisation,” he said.
“I am a hard-working father of three,” he added. “I have never been on any robbery with anyone.”
The accused also dismissed, as untrue, testimony from the Crown witness that he had stolen a Toyota Axio motor car as well as two firearms.
Meanwhile Serju, an employee of a pawnshop accused of facilitating members of the gang to pawn stolen goods, during his sworn testimony said that he did not knowingly assist gang members as he was not aware they were members of a gang.
The university graduate, who holds a degree in business administration, also testified that he did not bend the rules to facilitate the gang.
