Catherine's Peak/Melbourne Cricket Club 5K Run/Walk tomorrow
The sixth staging of the Catherine's Peak/Melbourne Cricket Club 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for tomorrow.
The event, scheduled to start at 7:00 am, will see participants starting on Courtney Walsh Drive at Melbourne Cricket Club, turn left onto Eastwood Park Road, right onto West King's House Road, right onto Kingsway, right onto Hope Road, right onto Waterloo Road, left onto South Avenue then continue to Burlington Avenue then turn right onto Westminster Road, then left onto Courtney Walsh Drive ending at Melbourne Cricket Club grounds.
Melbourne, under the energetic leadership of former Jamaica and Kingston College cricketer Mark Neita, is the only cricket club to host an event such as this and it has established a number of innovations over the years.
Over the five years the event has raised over $2 million for charities and this year Neita says he hopes to increase that.
Special Olympics Jamaica and the Sickle Cell Unit are the beneficiaries.
