CAUGHT!
Swift police action results in the arrest of four criminals, seizure of illegal gun, cash and other items
FOUR suspected criminals — one of them a suspect in a double murder investigation — were quickly arrested by the police following a cross-divisional operation that was coordinated by the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC).
An illegal gun, cash and several cellular phones, the police believe were stolen by the suspected robbers, were also seized, along with two motorcycles.
The operation began shortly after 9:30 am, when a woman who was robbed in the Gardenia Avenue area of Mona Heights, Kingston 6, made a report to the Matilda's Corner police. The Police Emergency Communication Centre, utilising Jamaica Eye resources, coordinated a response with police teams in the St Andrew Central and Kingston Eastern divisions. Less than an hour later, about 10:25 am, the suspects were intercepted in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).
The CCU said the following were seized from the men:
• One Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition;
• $200,000;
• Two motorcycles; and
• Nine cellular phones
The men's identities are being withheld pending further investigations, said the CCU.
The police are appealing to members of the public, who were robbed yesterday in Mona Heights or its environs, to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-928-4200.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy