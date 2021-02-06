FOUR suspected criminals — one of them a suspect in a double murder investigation — were quickly arrested by the police following a cross-divisional operation that was coordinated by the Police Emergency Communication Centre (PECC).

An illegal gun, cash and several cellular phones, the police believe were stolen by the suspected robbers, were also seized, along with two motorcycles.

The operation began shortly after 9:30 am, when a woman who was robbed in the Gardenia Avenue area of Mona Heights, Kingston 6, made a report to the Matilda's Corner police. The Police Emergency Communication Centre, utilising Jamaica Eye resources, coordinated a response with police teams in the St Andrew Central and Kingston Eastern divisions. Less than an hour later, about 10:25 am, the suspects were intercepted in Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

The CCU said the following were seized from the men:

• One Heckler and Koch 9mm pistol along with fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition;

• $200,000;

• Two motorcycles; and

• Nine cellular phones

The men's identities are being withheld pending further investigations, said the CCU.

The police are appealing to members of the public, who were robbed yesterday in Mona Heights or its environs, to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-928-4200.