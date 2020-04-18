Cayman Islands sending home jobless work permit holders
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — Two evacuation flights from Miami and Nicaragua were scheduled to depart the territory yesterday, in an effort to help work permit holders who have lost their jobs, return home.
Governor Martyn Roper who made the announcement earlier this week, also said that a World Atlantic Airlines flight will carry around 100 Cayman Islands residents back to the islands from the United States.
Those passengers will go straight into isolation facilities.
He also said that a separate Cayman Airways flight will evacuate work permit holders who need to go back to the US, but that flight will return empty in order to protect the crew.
In addition, flights to Canada are being arranged for next week and discussions are continuing regarding flights to Honduras, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
According to the governor, this will continue as long as there is a demand for flights.
The news came as six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the territory, and Premier Alden McLaughlin warned that a worst-case-scenario analysis had shown that up to 1,000 people in the territory could die from the virus.
However, he vowed that the Government would continue with strict curfew measures and other restrictions to keep the virus under control.
The premier said there could be no let-up in curfew measures, despite the ongoing economic hardship.
He added that the Government would not yield to pressure to reopen the economy, even though businesses continue to struggle.
He said that reopening the economy too early risked turning Cayman into a “mini New York” or a “mini Italy”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy