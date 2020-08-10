CC the only sure winner in Clarendon North Central

They are two sons of the Clarendon soil. Robert Nesta Morgan and Dr Desmond Oliver Brennan were both born in the parish, both went to Clarendon College for sixth form, and both are vying for the right to represent the people of Clarendon North Central in Parliament.

Morgan, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative, was born in Woodhall in the heart of the constituency, while the People's National Party's Brennan was born just over its border in Orange River, about six miles north of Chapelton, which is considered by many to be the capital of the constituency.

They both have friends and family in Clarendon North Central, which Brennan now calls home, and they both have a vision for the development of the constituency.

“I want to ensure that in a couple of years we will see significant development in the constituency in areas such as education opportunities, infrastructure and skill training,” Morgan told the Jamaica Observer.

“I have already started talks with the Jamaica Agricultural Society about getting modern farming techniques in the constituency and we are trying to open an ackee processing factory at Morgan's Pass. That is something that we have already discussed and there are several other initiatives in the agricultural sector that I have already spoken to major stakeholders about,” added Morgan, who is making his first foray into representational politics.

Brennan, who lost to Pearnel Charles Sr in the 2016 General Election, has similar dreams for his neighbours and friends.

“I want a training centre in all three political divisions (Chapelton, Rock River and Mocho). I want to bring piped water in all the homes in the constituency and I want to build a food processing plant here,” Brennan told the Observer.

“The last housing solution in the constituency was Sangster Heights, three generations ago and we need to get new housing for young families,” added Brennan who also has a plan to open a flowers farm on idle Government lands in the constituency.

Brennan underscored that he lives in the constituency and does not only visit at election time.

“If the people have power cut my house black out too. If there is landslide I am marooned too. Any mishap in the area I am there within five minutes. This is home and I will retire here so it must be up to standard,” declared Brennan

“The people of Clarendon North Central here have been tricked too many times while being kept hungry and depraved. During election seasons they are given handouts and promises only to be fed with insults and excuses until the next election time,” added Brennan who lost by just over 500 votes to Charles Sr in 2016.

But Morgan, who is seeking to hold on to the seat which the JLP has held since 2002, said there is no reason for the constituents to believe that he will promise and not deliver.

“I take a lot of experience and understanding of how to bring developments to communities having worked with Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the Office of the Prime Minister while understanding Government processes and understanding how to get things done,” said Morgan, a Government Senator and parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I think my track record has demonstrated to people that I am someone who believes in getting things done. There are some things in the constituency that needs to get done and I have been working with the current MP, Pearnel Charles Sr, on some projects which he has started.

“The biggest issue which the constituency faces is water and I have been working with the MP, the National Water Commission, the minister with responsibility for water Daryl Vaz, and the prime minister to try to alleviate the problems,” added Morgan following the opening of a new water supply system in Mocho in the constituency last Tuesday.

“It has to be action, it has to be development. A lot of things have been done but there is more to be done. In my conversations with the prime minister he always speaks about how we are going to leverage the power of the Government to transform communities in north central Clarendon.

“The reason I am so passionate about the people of Clarendon North Central is because that is where I am from and the residents have given me the platform to be where I am now,” added the young politician of humble beginnings.

“If it wasn't for education and the people who assisted me, I would not be where I am now and I want to offer similar opportunities to every child in Clarendon North Central. I want to create the climate that they will be able to achieve their full potential and that will be my giving back to the place of my birth,” said Morgan.

Clarendon North Central general election results 1989-2016

1989

Errol Dunkley (JLP) 6,429

Nicholas Batcher (PNP) 4,895

Margin 1,534



1997

George Lyn (PNP) 5,674

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,194

Margin 480



2002

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,867

George Lyn (PNP) 4,562

Margin 1,305



2007

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 5,978

Ralph Thomas (PNP) 4,109

Margin 1,869



2011

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 7,146

Collington Campbell (PNP) 4,121

Margin 3,025



2016

Pearnel Charles Sr (JLP) 6,230

Desmond Brennan (PNP) 5,694

Margin 536