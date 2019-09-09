Celebrating by candle light

Miconian Dr Glen Christian (second left) and members of the Mico Class of 1968, marking their 50th anniversary by lighting candles in honour of Dr Claude Packer, former president and principal of the Mico University College, and several members who have passed away, at a reunion service at the University College chapel yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

