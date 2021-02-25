PHOTO: Celebrating Emperor Naruhito

Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson toasts Japan Ambassador to Jamaica Masaya Fujiwara at Wednesday evening's birthday for Japanese Emperor Naruhito, at the home of the Japanese ambassador in St Andrew. The annual event was scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic and most invitees, including diplomats and Japan Embassy staff, were asked to view the event online. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

