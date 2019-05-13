PHOTO: Celebrating nurses

Lascelles Chin (second left), founder and executive chairman LASCO Affilliated Companies, is joined by (from left) Carmen Johnson, president, Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ); Denese Dacres Reeves, NAJ/LASCO Nurse of the Year 2018-2019; and Desmond Campbell, NAJ/LASCO Nursing Student of the Year 2018-2019 in cutting a cake to celebrate International Nurses' Day and the launch of National Nurses Week at Mona Visitors' Lodge on The University of the West Indies campus in St Andrew yesterday.

