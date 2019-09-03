Cement company makes first shipment of clinker to Haiti

Caribbean Cement Company has achieved another milestone by exporting clinker to Haiti for the first time.

The shipment of 7,500 metric tonnes, which left the island recently, became possible due to excess of clinker produced at the company's Rockfort plant.

According to Carib Cement, it has been focused on the modernisation of the cement plant in the east Kingston community of Rockfort, in keeping with its belief that a strong local industry is key for the development of the country and central to building a greater Jamaica.

The operations of the plant have been boosted over the past four years by an investment of more than $22 billion in capital expenditure and more than $500 million in training, health and safety, and improving the environment of the plant.

Carib Cement said it continues to build on the gains made in its improved safety record, customer service, production capacity, and consistently high-quality product.

Clinker is a basic product used in cement manufacturing. Consits of limestone mixed with shale and processed in a kiln.

Carib Cement has also exported 14,300 metric tonnes of clinker to Trinidad and Tobago so far this year.