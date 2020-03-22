Chang happy with progress of JamaicaEye project

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has expressed delight with the progress of a special element of the JamaicaEye surveillance project, the headquarters of which he toured on Wednesday with officials of his ministry, and high-ranking police personnel.

The minister disclosed that since the launch of that part of the JamaicaEye programme in 2018, hundreds of cameras had been set up at strategic points across the Jamaican landscape, as the Government tries to find solutions to a crime challenge that for decades has stained the reputation of this north Caribbean island of 2.8 million inhabitants.

Dr Chang also stated that the project's current apparatus was at “level two” and the intention was to get it up to a maximum “level five”.

“Since the launch of JamaicaEye in 2018 and after a comprehensive requirement documentation and technical audit of the pre-existing systems, 560 cameras were procured – 445 have been installed and an additional 100 cameras are scheduled for installation in Phase 3 of the JamaicaEye project. This will be focused on the saturation of cameras in Kingston and expansion into towns which have no existing CCTV coverage,” the minister told a select group of media personnel at the Office of the Commissioner of Police yesterday.

Onlookers were in awe during the tour inside the Control Room at a St Andrew facility, as staff switched from device to device, displaying activities along major thoroughfares in the Corporate Area, St Catherine, Montego Bay, Negril, and other areas.

Established in 2018, the Centre accommodates a video wall and surveillance watch floor from which trained CCTV officers, all members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, can monitor cameras located in Kingston & St Andrew, May Pen in Clarendon, St Catherine, Mandeville in Manchester, Ocho Rios, St Ann; Montego Bay, St James, and Negril in Westmoreland.

In addition, the Spanish Town Monitoring Centre in St Catherine, built last year, is said to host the latest in CCTV surveillance technology. It also emerged that monitoring centres located in Montego Bay, Mandeville, Negril, Ocho Rios, and May Pen had undergone upgrading with state-of-the-art video walls among the surveillance equipment installed.

Dr Chang said that at the start of the fiscal year 2018-2019, 266 additional CCTV cameras were installed at sections of the Corporate Area, and St Catherine. Of that number, the minister said, 216 were Automatic Licence Plate Recognition cameras, and the remaining 50 were General Surveillance Pan Tilt Zoom cameras, which were placed at strategic locations to monitor vehicular movement.

“The Ministry of National Security remains committed to building a resilient security architecture to secure our citizens. Our investment in the development and expansion of JamaicaEye is integral to achieving our security goals and increases the capacity of our security force to provide useful information for criminal investigations and overall surveillance,” Dr Chang said.

“Additional servers have been installed to enhance video storage, processing and retention capacity at the remote monitoring centres. The JamaicaEye core system is also being upgraded to facilitate the acceptance of an additional 1,000 camera feeds and enable the use of advanced video analytic features. This core system upgrade is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2020.

“Although we've experienced technical disruptions along the way, we remain on track for the further installation of cameras across strategic areas in Kingston and St Catherine. The ministry is in the final stages of establishing additional public-private partnerships to expand CCTV surveillance coverage islandwide,” the minister said.

Dr Chang said that for fiscal year 2020-2021, CCTV systems will be installed in the Westmoreland town capital of Savanna-la-Mar, where criminal activities have risen in recent years, Falmouth in Trelawny, and Lucea, the parish capital of Hanover, to zoom in on the western side of the island.

There will also be similar installations along the eastern coast of Jamaica, with parish capitals Morant Bay in St Thomas, Port Maria (St Mary) and Port Antonio (Portland) to benefit.

“The work done so far is reflective of our dedication under Project Rebuild Overhaul and Construct (ROC) to modernise the Jamaica Constabulary Force in pursuit of a safer Jamaica,” Dr Chang said.

“It's not complete, and it's just an indication of what we want to do with the police force. This is designed to improve the efficiency of the police force. We have to provide the police with the tools that when they execute their activities it is sustainable.

“Last year we invested some 1.2 billion in communication technology, this year we are looking at another billion dollars, but we expect to continue to a much higher level for better quality, so we can assure the people of Jamaica that the investment in the police force will give them the capacity to do what people expect of them, which is good quality law and order, efficiency,apprehending and prosecuting criminals.

“This is moving into 21st-century policing. The population is looking forward to it, and it will bring about a level of confidence,” Dr Chang stated.

The Ministry of National Security has been allocated $15.9 billion in the 2020-2021 fiscal budget announced in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke recently.