Chang: Merger of PCOA and PSC still on
MINISTER of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the merger of the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) remains a priority.
He said that the amalgamation of the two entities, which requires a constitutional amendment, is part of a slew of legislative measures that the Government is undertaking to strengthen the security machinery.
“It is an absorption of the PCOA by the PSC. It will be done. It requires constitutional amendment, as it [the commission] is a deeply entrenched part of the constitution,” Minister Chang told the recent PCOA awards ceremony held at the Office of the Police Commissioner in St Andrew.
The PCOA was established to operate as a mechanism separate from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), to ensure accountability, adherence to policy guidelines, and observance of proper policing standards by the police force.
The PSC is tasked with recommending the appointment and promotion of officers in the JCF above the rank of inspector, handling of disciplinary proceedings, training and study leave, among other functions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy