Chang: Security forces will focus on dismantling gangs

MINISTER of National Security Dr Horace Chang says that the Government will not pursue a policy of focusing on crime kingpins, but on dismantling entire criminal outfits.

Dr Chang told the House of Representatives Tuesday night that the result of focusing on the gang leaders usually see an increase in crime and violence, as the gangsters become out of control and turn on each other for various reasons.

The minister was closing the debate on the motions for the extension of the country's four zones of special operations (ZOSOs) in Mount Salem, St James; Denham Town in Kingston; Greenwich Farm in St Andrew South Western; and August Town in St Andrew Eastern for another 60 days, which was approved unanimously by the members in the end.

Dr Chang, who chairs a joint select committee of Parliament which is to review the operations of the ZOSOs beginning with a meeting today at Gordon House, was responding to questions raised by St Catherine Southern MP Fitz Jackson that the country was in “a very bad situation” in relation to crime.

Jackson, a former Opposition spokesman on crime, said that the state of crime in the country was “alarming”.

“It is a problem that cannot be solved by the Government alone, nor by the Opposition, but the Government must provide the leadership to solve the problem,” Jackson said, as he urged the minister to increase the gathering of data.

He said that with the states of emergency (SOEs) discontinued, it is now a good time to utilise the security forces to increase security within the zoned areas, increase social intervention into the communities as well as gathering data on the situation within the affected communities.

Dr Chang said that the Government was effectively collecting data-based information for various ministries, including health and welfare, local government and rural development and labour and social security within the affected communities.

“Intervention is intertwined with the services that are being delivered to these communities.We are not going to vary it to put in specific projects which create a big momentum and great opportunity for photo taking…we have changed that and it will work,” he said.

He said that much more money was spent on social intervention than was invested in the police force over the last 20 years.

However, Dr Chang warned that focusing on taking out the crime kingpins, a strategy developed in Latin America and once adopted by Jamaica to target persons the police see as crime kingpins, whether they are drug barons or extortionists, does not work.

“It makes good headlines…[but] when you take out the kingpins, it is well established by all research and reviews, that subsequent to their removal, especially if it is by shooting, there is an increase in the incidence of violence afterwards because the gangs tend to splinter as is happening in Spanish Town right now,” he told the House of Representatives.

“The big gang out there has broken up into about three groups because one of the leaders has gotten about 38 years in jail, the other one is awaiting trial and there is intra-gang warfare between the various leaders who want to become number one now. That is the fact of what is happening,” he said.

“The police keep taking out the second in line and the third line is fighting even more aggressively to see who can rise and demonstrate a certain amount of toughness and strength to lead a very difficult gang,” he stated.

“We are going to disrupt them, however. I have no doubt that they will be totally disrupted, and as we succeed you will get more of that. But, it is not only in Spanish Town that it is happening. It is happening elsewhere in Jamaica,” he said.

“It will continue until we can take more of them off the streets, legally. And we are proceeding,” he said, noting that in the last two weeks the security force have taken in up to 36 gangsters in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.