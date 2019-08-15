Charles Jr: Gov't ensuring young professionals can acquire homes
MINISTER without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Senator Pearnel Charles Jr says the Government has created an environment for young professionals and investors to acquire their own homes.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development at Rhyne Park Estate in Rose Hall, St James, on August 9, the minister said the Government has not only spoken about development, but has created the environment where young professionals and others can acquire safe and affordable houses.
He hailed the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) for facilitating this initiative, noting that it aligns with the National Housing Policy and “the interconnectivity between housing and all of the infrastructure work that is taking place”.
“This Government is ensuring that we distinguish ourselves as an Administration that is not only speaking about sustainable development, but we are providing it and we are providing it in an efficient and effective way,” Senator Charles Jr said.
A mixture of 754 one to three-bedroom townhouses, apartments, and single family units are being constructed by the HAJ under a joint venture partnership with the China-based Henan Fifth Construction Group Company Limited.
The $8.4-billion project will be completed in three years and is intended to respond to the housing needs of low to middle-income earners in St James, as well as individuals employed in the attraction and accommodation sector.
