Charles Jr on regional council

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jr has been elected to the Executive Council of SIDS DOCK, the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilience Organisation.

Charles Jr's Cabinet responsibility includes water, housing, and infrastructure.

Grenada's prime minister and president of the Assembly of SIDS DOCK Dr Keith Mitchell, made the announcement last week.

Two other new members of the executive council were elected – Ambassador Conrad Hunte, deputy permanent representative of Antigua and Barbuda to the United Nations (UN), and Dr Peter Allen, chief executive officer of the Ministry of Public Service and Public Utilities in Belize.

SIDS DOCK is a UN-recognised international organisation established in 2015, with all the rights and privileges for addressing climate change, resilience, and energy security in small islands. SIDS DOCK represents 32 small islands and low-lying developing states across the globe, and is so named because it is designed as a “DOCKing station,” to connect the energy sector in SIDS with the global markets for finance and sustainable energy technologies. The organisation's work is coordinated by the Secretariat in Belmopan, Belize.

Mitchell said that, “Minister Charles Jr's nomination to the executive council was advocated by the members of SIDS DOCK, who were highly impressed by his presentation at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), held at UN Headquarters, in September 2018. He was also recognised for his leadership and advocacy for sustainable technology and climate change mitigation, over the years, and has developed a reputation as an exemplary negotiator and collaborator in the international community.”

Mitchell noted the synergies and alignment with the SIDS DOCK goals to increase energy efficiency by 25 per cent (2005 baseline) and to generate a minimum of 50 per cent of electric power from renewable sources and a 25 per cent decrease in conventional transportation fuel use by 2033: Island Energy for Island Life 25-50-25 by 2033, which are in line with the minister's portfolio responsibilities for water, housing and infrastructure. This synergy will provide SIDS DOCK with additional leverage to focus on the multibillion-dollar, SIDS DOCK Jamaica Indicative Project Pipeline that includes a focus on water conservation and its use in generating sustainable energy.

Last year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness appointed Charles Jr, as minister of state for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prior to joining the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation earlier this year. The minister also served as the chairman of the National Council on Ocean and Coastal Zone Management (NCOCZM).

Charles Jr, is a highly accomplished attorney whose specialty is intellectual property, which, according to Prime Minister Mitchell, “is a major plus for the SIDS DOCK organisation, in terms of advice he will bring to the council on how countries can protect those things that are endemic and indigenous to small islands, and critical to us achieving a Blue Economy.”

The executive council comprises nine member government representatives from the Caribbean, Pacific, and Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions, who are nominated by their country's government to serve in an individual capacity. The council is responsible for overall policy and direction and for providing oversight and advice for the development of the organisation and to consider and approve the annual SIDS DOCK work programme and budget.

Ambassador and permanent representative of the Republic of Seychelles to the UN, Ronald J Jumeau is the current Chair of the Executive Council. In addition to the three new members, the other members of the council include: Dr Rhianna M Neely-Murphy, environmental officer, Ministry of Environment and Housing, Commonwealth of The Bahamas; Keisha McGuire, ambassador and permanent representative of Grenada to the UN; Jadgish Dharamchand Koonjul, ambassador and permanent representative of the Republic of Mauritius to the UN; Sione Foliaki, Assistant chief executive office, energy Policy Coordination & Management Division, Ministry of Finance, Independent State of Samoa; Dr Tevita Tukunga, director of energy, Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change, & Communications, Government of the Kingdom of Tonga; and Samuelu Laloniu, ambassador and permanent representative of Tuvalu to the UN.

The new members will take office on January 1, 2020.