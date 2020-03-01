Charles Jr sheds 10 pounds on campaign exercise

HIS mother would tell you that he was never a plump individual. Some would even call him 'maaga', in keeping with the Jamaican description of someone slender.

But Member of Parliament-in-waiting Pearnel Charles Jr, has been on an extensive, unplanned physical drive to triumph in the Clarendon South Eastern seat that shedding 10 pound off his already slender frame was no big deal.

Looking to win Clarendon's largest geographical seat in tomorrow's by-election over independent candidate and former Opposition People's National Party rep Dereck Lambert, Charles Jr committed to putting everything it took into regaining the seat for his ruling Jamaica Labour Party, left vacant by the resignation of veteran MP Rudyard “Ruddy” Spencer last month.

“At the beginning of this campaign I committed to walking every day, to every home, every person to gain their confidence, to share the vision, to discuss the partnership that's going to be necessary to build their lives, and to continue the good work of former Member of Parliament Ruddy Spencer,” Charles told the Jamaica Observer in an interview towards the end of last week.

“I have campaigned no less than 10 hours a day since I came here. I have lost 10 good pounds, but I am ready to work. The response has been awesome. We have had a completely unexpected welcome from persons who have said they never used to support or they have supported so and so, but they are going to give us a chance. There has been an igniting of hope and I think it comes from not just youth being introduced to the equation, but because they are seeing a sort of partnership and a synergy between all of the various factions, and that there is a genuine desire for good to come to this place,” the young attorney-at-law stated.

Charles, 42, who resigned as a senator last month in order to contest the seat, said he has shared with constituents many of his proposals to have the introduction of investment, expansion of the space that's going to enable investment to come in to increase employment opportunities; and to increase investment opportunities.

“I've met with the Factories Corporation of Jamaica to discuss the manufacturing space that they are developing in Hayes. I've met with the minister of Industry, Agriculture and Fisheries to discuss the plans for the displaced Monymusk sugar workers; we've seen last week the commencement of the distribution of leased land, and continuation of training and support to ensure that they become dynamic owners and producers of whatever they want to cultivate.

“We are discussing with the residents in Savannah Crossing how we can work with the various agencies to protect their children, many of whom have been hit or nearly hit by vehicles along that way. We want to put in a permanent solution and we have that commitment from the prime minister who joined me here as well last week,” he said.

With tourism in mind, Charles Jr said that eyes have turned to Salt River in the constituency to look at possibilities there.

“I was with the minister of tourism yesterday, along that entire coastline, and so he himself has reaffirmed a commitment that was made before for the necessary structures and infrastructural development to be introduced in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism for there to be tourism development along Salt River, Welcome Beach, going down to Portland Cottage, Jackson Bay and our fishing village — Rocky Point.

“I met also with international organisations which want to partner with us in the introduction of renewable energy, innovation, so that the fishermen can start using more sustainable practices even in how they do their fishing, in the equipment that they use. We are not just looking at putting in solar panels, but we have started the discussion as to how the residents here can actually produce solar panels.

“We want the space to be one of innovation, of inclusiveness, one where people can see south-east not just for the lands that it has, but see us utilising the vast lands in a productive and constructive way. Every boy and girl here must become a constructive citizen.”

His last job as a member of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Cabinet was to be in charge of water, housing, and infrastructure — responsibilities he is not certain he will be reassigned to handle when, as expected, he wins the seat, but with or without a Cabinet reappointment, Charles Jr is focused on the task of making sure that opportunities are created for the residents of Clarendon South Eastern, so that they can have their own economic independence.

He also cited a huge need for the provision of better water systems, road improvement, housing solutions, and land titling, activities he said have already been started by the Government.

“Before I came here we had already started a system in which we spent 50 to 60 million dollars to change out the transmission lines, we have about 13 more lanes to do and that will see Portland Cottage having piped water across its entire area,” Charles went on.

“We are looking also at Rocky Point where we are spending another couple of millions to rehabilitate the lines that are now blocked. We found some new water sources to help to increase the amount of productivity we can have, because the area has some significant problems.

“I am fully aware of the problems at Salt River, some of the people have not had water for 40 years, and so I have already started the process of reaching out to the NWC [National Water Commission], reaching out to Rural Water Supply Ltd to see how we can develop a project for that area.

“As MP, whether I am the minister or whoever is the minister, I am going to be appealing aggressively to the Government for a project to solve the water system problems in Salt River. It has been way too long.

“This constituency is thirsty for development and the young people I have spoken to are hungry for opportunities.

“I am speaking also to retired teachers to come and work with us in the homework and mentorship programmes.

“I have met with principals, gone and read at schools, my wife is a literacy specialist, and a teacher herself and she has already taken on the task of having spelling competitions, literacy competitions and working with every institution from basic, primary, even university, to make sure we have an education fund put down, just to give support to schools and students. So things will happen,” Charles Jr said.