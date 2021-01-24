Charles Jr wants Housing Agency to deliver

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Pearnel Charles Jr has urged the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) to carry out its mandate with creativity and urgency.

The HAJ, whose activities include regularisation of informal communities and the development of affordable housing solutions, aspires to provide 14,000 of the 70,000 housing solutions that the Government has committed to providing over the next five years.

Speaking at the agency's retreat held at Jamaica Conference Centre last week, Charles noted the strong record of the Government in providing housing solutions, while highlighting the need for much more. He stated that, “you now need to take a creative and urgent approach to the responsibility of providing safe, legal and affordable housing for low to middle-income earners, and our infrastructure developments must be climate-resilient and sustainable.”

Minister Charles urged the board of directors to see their responsibility as an opportunity to be agents of change, as the Government works to increase access to housing and address the socio-economic challenge arising from informal communities.

“If we can solve that issue then we would have solved one of the biggest challenges that too many Jamaicans face. My commitment is to fight to get the necessary resources needed to carry out the work; your duty now is to be innovators and solution-oriented,” Charles Jr added.