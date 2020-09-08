Charles Sr and Jr third father/son team in Parliament

IN Sunday's story headlined 'Charles: Holness is Jamaica's Best PM Ever', it was incorrectly reported that Pearnel Charles and his son, Pearnel Jr, were the first father/son team to sit in the House of Representatives.

Further research of the matter has shown that Norman Manley and his son, Michael Manley, were Members of Parliament (MPs) at the same time, between 1967 and 1969, when the elder Manley resigned from active politics. Current Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips was joined in the House of Representatives by his son, Mikael, in 2011 and they have been MPs together since.

Charles Sr and Jr are, therefore, the third father/son team to sit in the House of Representatives since Independence in 1962.

Incidentally, Norman Manley retired from politics on his birthday in 1969, and died on September 2, 1969 and was succeeded as president of the People's National Party (PNP) by his son Michael.