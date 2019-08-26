PHOTO: Charles to the rescue

Consultant Neurosurgeon Dr Peter Charles (right) attends to a man who fell, shattered his ankle, and was rushed to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Chapelton Community Hospital yesterday in Clarendon. Beside him, his father and Member of Parliament Pearnel Charles, along with residents, try to calm the man as he groans in anguish. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

