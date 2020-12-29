Chart your own path, says motivational speaker

INTERNATIONAL motivational speaker, author and professional development coach Jeffrey Azan is urging individuals to chart their own path and not the “scripted” path of others.

“[For] some of you, your script has told you 'this is as good as it gets', and you have already gotten all you were hoping to get,” he said: “It is the scripting that creates the limitations,” he added.

However, the professional development coach said the script can be rewritten, and encouraged that people take the time, “sit back and acknowledge that you are abundant and that you have abundance”.

Azan was addressing a recent virtual financial wellness seminar hosted by JN Fund Managers Limited and JN General Insurance Company Limited under the theme: 'Choosing a Path for Your Financial Future Amidst the Pandemic…Refresh or Remain?'

Everyone, he said, has the ability to create and conjure, and should tap into this so that their goals become achievable. He added that goals should be set within the context of “abundance”.

A few eyebrows were raised when he said there was a point in his life where he considered killing himself, as he did not see much happening for him. However, he overcame these negative thoughts and challenged his energies to unlock his own potential.

He is now a sought-after motivational speaker, who presents at workshops and offers coaching strategies, which help people and organisations to maximise their potential. This includes the publishing of his first book, Self-Discussions: Weekly Lessons from Life.

Azan mentioned how he was able to pivot from the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which cancelled all confirmed speaking engagements and resulted in the immediate loss of income for the rest of the year. Luckily, due to prior investment holdings, he has been able to weather the effects and has been able to devote more time to writing another book.

Meanwhile, Allan Lewis, managing director of JN Fund Managers, who also addressed the seminar, said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected employment, with the data showing that Jamaica's unemployment rate is currently projected to remain elevated in the short term.

He noted that the hardest hit is the tourism sector, which has been operating at a significantly lower capacity.

“Despite those challenges, we still have some areas to celebrate, as the pandemic has opened economic opportunities for some entrepreneurs, who have seized the prospects to be innovative and grow. For other businesses, the environment has forced them to pivot,” he pointed out.