CHEC helping with clean-up efforts in Bull Bay

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Jamaica has mobilised teams and equipment in Nine Miles, Bull Bay, to assist with clean-up activities following the severe flooding caused by rains from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Zeta last weekend.

Last Sunday, Member of Parliament Juliet Holness urged residents to evacuate the area as the Chalky River had overflowed its banks, causing flooding in surrounding communities.

Over two days — October 26 and 27 — CHEC equipment and team members helped to clear Chalky River of the massive build-up of sand and other debris.

“We all watched anxiously as the waters rose over the weekend and we empathise with all the residents who were displaced or otherwise affected by the storm. We knew immediately that, as good corporate citizens and neighbours, we had to do what we can to help the residents,” a company release quotes Dangran Bi, CHEC Jamaica country manager.

He said the company mobilised excavators and trucks to clear the sand thus allowing the free flow of water and also, hopefully, prevent future flooding.

“We will also be providing support in other communities as well,” Dangran said.

CHEC Jamaica, which is the contractor responsible for the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, said it has so far seen very minimal damage to its sites due to the storm and is resuming work quickly.