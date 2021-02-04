CHEC moves to address water problem in Redberry

REDBERRY, Manchester—Residents in the quiet rural district are adamant that the lack of potable water be addressed before work resumes on the US$188-million May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the east-west corridor of Highway 2000.

This has compelled political representatives and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to address the concerns of the residents who last week staged protest demonstrations which led to construction of the highway being halted.

Ivan Anderson, managing director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), which is responsible for overseeing the design, construction and maintenance of Jamaica's highways, told the Jamaica Observer that the work is expected to resume this week following the placement of water tanks in the community.

“Work is continuing on the rest of the project. It is only work in the Redberry area that is not going on, so the contractor is waiting until the bases are complete for him to put up the tanks and then [continue] working in the Redberry area,” said Anderson.

But Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern Robert Chin said there needs to be better communication with the residents.

“We want to see the tanks go in, so that the people can get potable water. There are other issues that need to be resolved, [but] not until they finish with that section of the roadworks. The houses can't be repaired when you still have drilling going on. They just need to communicate better with the residents,” said Chin.

“The work has ceased, and it won't resume until tangible deliverables are [implemented]. The water tanks were promised from last year... The other two issues are the noise pollution and dust [affecting] people and their property,” added Chin..

He said while residents are for the development, it cannot be to their detriment.

“Everybody in the community, they are for the highway, they are for the development. However, they don't want their standard of living, and their way of life, to be worse when this highway [is done], meaning they had a structurally sound house before the highway started, and when the highway is finished, they have a building that is severely damaged,” he stressed.

“They have health issues with the dust nuisance. One lady in particular, $40,000 is her medication every month because of the dust nuisance that they have,” said Chin

Councillor for the Porus Division, Claudia Morant-Baker, said work started on Monday to build stands for water tanks which are to be placed in the community. The tanks were provided by CHEC to alleviate the lack of potable water.

Redberry resident Annette Francis told the Observer that she is not pleased with how the distribution of water tanks is being done.

“There is no way we can stop them from building the road, but they must respect the people who live in the area. I have lived here for 25 years and it is the worst time now because of them. Sunday morning weh you woulda deh a you bed and a relax you hear [noise],” said Francis.

Her neighbour Winfield Ashley agreed as he charged that the noise nuisance is affecting his daughter who is doing online classes.

“The whole place vibrates when dem a work. Pickney deh yah a do online class and it affects my daughter. You cyaa hear nutten when dem deh machine deh suh turn on,” declared Ashley.