CHEC refurbishes YWCA cosmetology lab

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) last Thursday refurbished the cosmetology lab at YWCA School Leavers Institute, giving officials hope that the facility, once deemed a safety hazard, will be accredited by the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET).

“The cosmetology students are certified by HEART Trust/NTA, and so we know that when they come to do their next facility standards audit the school will be up to par so that we can offer Level Two [training],” cosmetology teacher Walida Haase told the Jamaica Observer.

“Currently, we offer Level One so we know that we can offer Level Two, and we have male students as well who are enrolled in the CAP (Career Advancement Programme) so we are hoping that we can offer barbering. It is really a win for the school because the students will leave with a higher qualification than now,” Haase continued.

The obviously passionate teacher, who was delighted with the freshly painted classroom, shared some of the challenges faced by the school which is located on Arnold Road in St Andrew.

“We cater to students who are at risk. You know that these students come with their own set of challenges, and so when we do not have the necessary resources, like a proper styling chair, and when the thermostat on the hair dryer is not working you cannot teach effectively, and you cannot get the results that you want. The education system is results-driven,” she said, adding that the institution lacks the necessary resources.

In addition to the cosmetology lab, a number of classrooms and restrooms were painted by CHEC under its corporate social responsibility outreach programme.

Principal Denise Jeffries, while noting that the project was initially slated for Labour Day, said the school, which caters to at-risk youth between 15 and 18 years old, is in dire need of repair.

“The conditions that we were working in… we had to use a desk to prevent the whiteboard from falling down — that's the situation we are in. The conditions are really, really horrible for this age and time,” she explained.

“This project will not only uplift the school, it will also put a little oomph in what we are trying to accomplish here. I am overwhelmed by the love and support we have been receiving from CHEC,” she said.

CHEC Business Development Analyst Rashelle Muir said when the company realised that the school was in dire need of assistance, it could not turn a blind eye.

“We decided that we could assist them with the tiling, partition, and some painting in the lab. This will help them to get their accreditation from NCTVET. We are also painting the restroom and some classrooms along the corridor,” she said.