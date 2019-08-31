PHOTO: Cheering for India

This young supporter of the Indian cricket team gives the players a thumbs up yesterday as they battled the West Indies in the second Test at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT