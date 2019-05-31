Photo: Chef McIntosh gets Chairman's Award

Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh (left) is presented with the Jamaica Observer Table

Talk Food Awards Chairman's Award by the newspaper's Managing Director Julian

Rogers at the 21st staging of the event at Devon House in St Andrew last night.

(Photo: Joseph Wellington)

