Cherishing the work of a loving dad

ARMANI Thompson owes his academic achievement and development as a teenager about to enter adulthood to his dad, Andrew.

“My father is a great father. He has been there for me since the very beginning. Always helping me, always providing for me, always doing the most for me, especially making sure that I did the right things. He helps me, but most importantly teaches me to make decisions on my own, helps me to become a better person.

“Academically, he is always there for me. He is always asking me for homework, if I finish my School Based Assessments, or if I have a problem I can go to him and he can help me with it. Like at Trafalgar (Christian Preparatory), I could not draw properly and he helped me with the drawing,” Armani told the Jamaica Observer.

The 17-year-old graduated from Calabar High School last week with a high school diploma, three trophies for the highest grade in social studies, the highest score in agricultural science and first place in the 10th grade. He was also awarded a medal for being on the Principal's Honour Roll.

Andrew, who had only glimpsed his father once, grew up in St Catherine with his foster parents who gave him their best support.

However, Andrew said there was always a void.

“I guess when I was around four or five I went to the country to live. I was adopted by a couple, but they were elders. So I considered them my mother and father, which was like grandfather and grandmother. They were in more like a wealthy position. They took care of me in the sense that they sent me to school, they gave me the necessary stuff and, as I said, they could afford it. But what was missing, though, was that I remember at school, I always came first. Nobody could beat me when I was going to Mount Industry All Age, and then I left from there and I went to St Mary's College and that's where I started having challenges,” Andrew explained.

Andrew further stated that there were times when the students' biological parents would visit the school and he would feel left out.

“You see the students come to school and they boast about their mother and their father and you can't. You just wondering what is happening with your parents. Even friends of mine, my classmates asked me 'Andrew where is your mother?' and I was like, I don't know,” Andrew recalled.

According to Andrew, that was just a minor concern, given the fact that he did not celebrate a birthday until he was 17 years old.

“I didn't know when I was born until I was 17. We could not get my birth certificate. You wouldn't like to go through all of that. I was a laughing stock at school but the good thing about it is that nobody could beat me. I was very good at athletics so that covered up for the other stuff,” Andrew said.

The single father, while noting that he had the best adopted parents, said he tries to give his son all that he never had.

“Growing up with them they were so nice and to be honest with you, what I missed from that is what I give my son. What I wanted to be happening in my life that is what I give my son. I would never leave my son because I know how it feels to be left without parents, per say,” Andrew said, adding that he's grateful for the persons who have contributed to both his and Armani's development.

The painter/contractor by profession told the Sunday Observer that he and Armani's mother separated when he was about five years old.

Andrew, who admitted to not having a woman living in his house since 2015, said he had to make sacrifices to experience what he felt last Sunday at his only child's school leaving exercise.

“I don't party, I can't do nothing, because I am not going to leave him on his own. To really bring him to this stage it takes a lot of sacrifice to focus on him with the help of God and of course persons who chipped in and played a role to a certain stage. All in all it is a lot of work, a lot of dedication to begin with, and time,” he said.

And of course Armani appreciates every sacrifice: “Thank you for being there for me all the time, not giving up on me, helping me through everything and most importantly loving me. I don't have to guess, I know my father loves me 100 per cent.”

One of the memories that will be forever etched in the teenager's mind is his first trip abroad with is father to Manhattan, New York.