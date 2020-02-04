Chief justice puts his foot down

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes has warned that lawyers who absent themselves from trials, without providing the court with sound excuses, will not be allowed to continue doing so indefinitely.

The warning came during the continuing trial of alleged members of the Westmoreland-based King Valley gang, which began in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on January 14.

Defence attorneys Oneil Brown and Everton Bird were absent from yesterday's sitting, which marked the beginning of the defence's case. Six alleged members of the King Valley gang remain on trial, charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013. Brown is representing accused Derval Williams, while Bird is representing Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac.

Yesterday, after the court heard unsworn testimonies from two of three of the accused whose lawyers had indicated that their clients would be utilising that option, it was told by an attorney that Brown had “a bit of a difficulty [being] here, and was asking the court's leave to deal with Mr Williams tomorrow. It is impossible for him to be here”.

After a very pregnant pause, Justice Sykes noted: “The Crown wasted one day so the defence wants to waste one now. Time wasting on one side must be matched by time wasting on the other side? So, never mind that we had Friday, Saturday and Sunday — there was no sitting on Friday — this is remarkable.”

The bench trial, from its first day, has been somewhat beleaguered by premature adjournments provoked by the actions of lawyers, attracting several rebukes from Justice Sykes — and yesterday was no different.

“His defence needs to begin today. I have not heard any good reason, it really needs to begin today. I haven't heard any reason for him not to be here other than that a choice has been made. That's his choice, and his choice in the absence of a suitable explanation which doesn't carry much weight with me. If a good reason is not presented there is nothing for me to consider,” Justice Sykes pointed out.

On enquiring “where is counsel for Mr Sankey”, he was told: “Mr Bird has a trial matter in court seven.”

“That's okay for Mr Bird, that's his choice,” Justice Sykes said cryptically.

Moments later, after being advised that Williams' attorney had indicated that he would be giving a sworn statement, Justice Sykes said: “Gentlemen, please stand. It appears that Tuesday may well be a more productive day; it seems lawyers and witnesses have a difficulty being here today. So time is going to be given now for your attorneys and witnesses to be present, so we are going to take the adjournment until tomorrow at 10.

“In respect of the defendants represented by Mr Bird and Mr Brown, I note that these two lawyers have made a decision not to be present, ,but what I can assure you is that this will not continue indefinitely. So what the Court of Appeal is saying is that if your lawyer cannot be present, you are to be given the opportunity to find another lawyer. What is certain is that this will not go on indefinitely. I am just making the record so that if and when that decision is to be made, it will be made,” he said further.

Yesterday, defence attorney Russell Stewart, who is representing the accused, Lindell Powell, indicated that he would be calling two witnesses and asked the court to grant a subpoena to summon one of the two.