Child agency welcomes Supreme Ventures donation

Head of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) Rosalee Gage-Gray says the $1 million donated by the Supreme Ventures Foundation to create a special medical contingency fund for children in State care will go a long way in the organisation's preparations in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund, which was split between medication from the National Health Fund and health supplies from Cari-Med, will allow the agency to access supplies quickly and easily if a case of COVID-19 is diagnosed in the homes.

“We welcome this donation from the Supreme Ventures Foundation. It will go towards a standby facility that will be part of our precautionary measures and allow us to respond in the eventuality that a child falls ill. We have implemented several precautions including the practise of social distancing and suspending visits to facilities, in addition to increased sanitisation efforts,” she said.

Shermaine Robotham, health promotion and public relations and customer care director, and Ainsley Jones, pharmacy director at the National Health Fund (NHF), visited the Supreme Ventures' New Kingston office to assist the company's CEO Dennis Chung in making the presentation to the CPFSA.

The foundation decided to make the donation considering the local spread of the global pandemic. Health officials say that people with pre-existing medical conditions, especially those of the respiratory system, are vulnerable to complications if they contract the virus.

The CPFSA has identified 500 children who have special needs who are currently on a medication regimen and would need extra support in the event they contract the virus.

The SVF has also donated $1 million towards the Government-funded PATH programme to directly feed children in vulnerable inner-city communities.

The donation will go towards the nutritional needs of thousands of students now at home after Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared all schools closed over two weeks ago.