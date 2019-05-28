Child Diversion Act to be operationalised soon
THE Ministry of Justice is now in the process of implementing the administrative infrastructure so that the Child Diversion Act can be operationalised within a couple of weeks.
This was disclosed by last week by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate, in the House of Representatives.
The Child Diversion Act 2018 was enacted so that children can be diverted from the formal justice system, instead of being treated as criminals.
“Children are brought into this world as blank slates, and it is our impressions upon them that determine the way in which they will operate in society,” Chuck said.
“The Ministry of Justice is ensuring that when children are charged or find themselves committing minor offences, they are not pulled before the court at the first opportunity, but they are taken to the child diversion officer and, hopefully, we can find a way to assist those children to go on the straight and narrow path,” he added.
Over the next 10 months, the ministry will be rolling out the programme in all 14 parishes.
