Child mortality reduction programme gets $75-million allocation

THE Government has set aside $75 million to continue initiatives under the Programme for Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality (PROMAC) in Jamaica.

The allocation will facilitate final payments on laboratory equipment and complete a training programme for nurses.

Details are contained in the 2021/2022 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

PROMAC is being funded by the Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the European Union (EU).

The objectives are to reduce the incidence of neonatal and maternal deaths; to improve the quality of management of high-risk pregnancies at both tertiary and primary health care levels; to improve health-seeking behaviour regarding maternal and child health; to enhance public awareness and understanding of health care processes and patients' rights; and to strengthen the institutional capacity of the ministry and regional health authorities.

Achievements under the programme up to December 2020 include the completion of civil works for high dependency units (HDU) in four hospitals; procurement of six ambulances, 150 midwife bags for health centres and equipment for the Mandeville Regional Hospital's neonatal HDU; conclusion of in-service training in neonatology for nurses; procurement of training for critical care nurses in post basic critical care; and completion of health-seeking behaviour initiatives with RISE Life Management.