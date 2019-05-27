PHOTO: Children's homes get special attention
Sagicor Group Jamaica team members were out in their numbers on Labour Day, May 23, to lend support in beautifying the physical environment of four children's homes across the island. The projects were: Reddie's Place of Safety in Rollington Town, Kingston; SOS Children's Village, Barrett Town, St James; Pringle's Children's Home, Carron Hall, St Mary; and St Augustine Place of Safety, Chapelton, Clarendon. The over 300 volunteers were busy painting, cleaning-up and clearing away overgrown shrubs at the homes, all in an effort to uplift the spaces in which the children live. Here, Sagicor Bank Ocho Rios team members, (from left) Jody-Ann Panther, teller; Doreen Pindling-Williams, branch manager; and Keron Brown-Young, loan processing officer, paint a room at the Pringle's Children's Home.
