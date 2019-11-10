Chin's Robin's Bay Beach Resort donates $1.5 million for youth vocational project

Leading St Mary investor and businessman Everoy Chin has moved to assist the youth of Robin's Bay and its environs in Central St Mary with a cash and kind donation to boost training and business development.

Chin, Managing Director of the Everoy H Chin Group of Companies under which the Robin's Bay Village and Beach Resort falls, has provided $1 million in cash, and $500,000 for material and equipment support to establish the Robin's Bay Youth Vocation Development Programme in the seacoast village where Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and his wife, Lady Allen, once taught at the primary school located there. Sir Patrick also served the institution as its principal.

Chin recently handed over the money to former president of the Robin's Bay Citizens' Association, Benjamin Smith, who made the initial approach to the entrepreneur; and community youth Shawn Smith, at a function held at the registered offices of Robin's Bay Village and Beach Resort in St Andrew. New president of the citizens association Ian Palmer is integrally involved as well.

Land has been identified on a property owned by the Government adjacent to the village's basic school, to house the institution that will, among other things, include the teaching of welding, grille work and muffler repair.

Chin's hotel also donated welding and other equipment valued at $500,000 to get the project closer to reality.

“The citizens of Robin's Bay and I see the need to assist the youth of the community to equip and promote them to become entrepreneurs who will be able to enjoy a meaningful life and be financially able to help themselves, their families and make a meaningful contribution to their community,” Chin told the representatives of the Robin's Bay community.

“I would like to make a commitment to walking hand in hand with the young people of both Robin's Bay and Islington and the adjoining communities, who I see as the youth messengers of a brighter tomorrow. It is an expression of the fact that we are all in this together. I believe that every youth who has the ability must be nurtured, encouraged and given the opportunity to realise his dream,” Chin stated.

The veteran businessman said that his desire to assist comes without expectations of financial return, nor political aspirations. “The only thing I desire is to see the young people enjoy a better way of life,” the former Pro Chancellor of the International University of the Caribbean said.

“I would like to lift my hat to the members of the Robin's Bay Citizen's Association because I see the evidence of their hard work, which is the result of the part that you are playing in the coordinated development of the community. I have a great regard for the community. You are all doing a wonderful job, and this is why I want to join hands with you as you continue to be a catalyst for both the supression of crime and the commercial development of the community,” Chin went on.

The kick start money is expected to cover the cost to purchase materials for the construction of the building.

Chin said that if the pilot project is successful, he is looking forward to the construction of a similar building where young women may be trained in skills like dressmaking, hairdressing, manicuring and pedicuring.

The retired Honorary Consul General of the Republic of The Philippines to Jamaica also expressed a desire to have a pharmacy built in Robin's Bay, as part of a Phase III development, whereby the elderly can access medication easier, without having to travel to the towns of Port Maria, Highgate and Annotto Bay to fill prescriptions.

“It is sometimes very difficult for the elderly to go to a pharmacy. On a Sunday it is almost impossible for anyone without a vehicle to get to any of the towns, so that should be looked at,” Chin said. “I hope that an approved charitable organisation will attract grant funding and donations, and that the HEART Trust/NTA, the private sector, the Government of Jamaica, and international donors will come forward for that project,” Chin said, adding to members of the Citizens Association that “I am assured that with your continued dedication to excellence, together we can, one day, achieve our goals and guarantee the sustained development of the Robin's Bay Youth Vocation Development Programme.”