Chin treats St Mary residents for Christmas

The Everoy Chin Group of Companies hosted its annual Christmas treat for residents of White Hall, Heywood Hall, Tremolesworth and a part of Robin's Bay, all in St Mary Central, on Saturday, December 8.

Over 300 people, most of them children, turned out for fun, food, refreshments and gifts at the scenic White Hall Estates, owned by businessman Everoy H Chin.

Here are some scenes from the event: