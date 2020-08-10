China sentences Canadian to death over drug charge
BEIJING, China (AFP) — A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian national to death last Thursday in a ruling that could further inflame tensions between China and Canada.
The Guangzhou Intermediate Court said in a statement it had handed Xu Weihong a death sentence for manufacturing drugs, and said all his personal property would be confiscated.
According to China's State-run Global Times, Xu had bought raw materials and tools for drug production in October 2016 and worked with an accomplice, Wen Guanxiong, to make ketamine.
The drugs were made in Wen's home and stored in Xu's residence in Guangzhou, with public security officers seizing more than 120 kilogrammes of ketamine from the pair, the report added.
On Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing that “Chinese judicial organs handle all criminals of different nationalities according to law”.
Referring to the latest case involving Xu, Wang added: “I don't think this should have any impact on China-Canada relations.”
Canada is “profoundly concerned” about Xu Weihong's death sentence, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne said Thursday.
“We oppose the death penalty at every step of the way,” Champagne said in an interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
“We have said it time and time and time again to the Chinese Government and will continue to do that,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy