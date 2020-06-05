China taking 2020 import/export fair online
THE People's Republic of China has announced that it will be hosting the 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, virtually, from June 15 to 24, bringing together hundreds of thousands of buyers and service providers from across the world.
“Powered by advanced information technology, the Canton Fair will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiations, enabling both Chinese and international businesses to place orders remotely,” the Chinese embassy in Kingston said in a release.
“This year registration will be free in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as China focuses on the importance of import and export; providing a platform to link production, supply, and marketing; improving supporting services; enhancing the online experience for participants,” the embassy said.
There will be 50 exhibitions covering 22 major categories, including electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, hardware and tools, machinery, chemical products, energy resources, consumer goods, textiles and garments, office supplies, medical devices, and health products.
An online exhibition platform is to be set up at www.cantonfair.org.cn, where about 25,000 exhibitors with confirmed booths will display their products according to their exhibition sections.
“We will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiations, including online exhibition, live streaming services, matchmaking, and activities on third-party platforms,” the embassy said.
The annual import/export fair is organised by China's China Foreign Trade Centre.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy