China taking 2020 import/export fair online

THE People's Republic of China has announced that it will be hosting the 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, virtually, from June 15 to 24, bringing together hundreds of thousands of buyers and service providers from across the world.

“Powered by advanced information technology, the Canton Fair will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiations, enabling both Chinese and international businesses to place orders remotely,” the Chinese embassy in Kingston said in a release.

“This year registration will be free in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as China focuses on the importance of import and export; providing a platform to link production, supply, and marketing; improving supporting services; enhancing the online experience for participants,” the embassy said.

There will be 50 exhibitions covering 22 major categories, including electronics and household electrical appliances, lighting equipment, vehicles and spare parts, hardware and tools, machinery, chemical products, energy resources, consumer goods, textiles and garments, office supplies, medical devices, and health products.

An online exhibition platform is to be set up at www.cantonfair.org.cn, where about 25,000 exhibitors with confirmed booths will display their products according to their exhibition sections.

“We will provide around-the-clock online services for product promotion, matchmaking, and business negotiations, including online exhibition, live streaming services, matchmaking, and activities on third-party platforms,” the embassy said.

The annual import/export fair is organised by China's China Foreign Trade Centre.